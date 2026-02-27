Why the Detroit Pistons Catch Cleveland Cavaliers at Perfect Time

The Detroit Pistons will look to keep the momentum going from their win over the Oklahoma City Thunder as they welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Detroit on Friday night.

The Pistons are 43-14 and in sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference while the Cavaliers are 37-23 and 7.5 games behind the Pistons.

The Pistons might have lucked into the perfect time to play the Cavs.

The Cavaliers were winners of seven games in a row before dropping two out of their last three games, and may be cooling off after the All-Star break. The Pistons also lucked into playing the Cavaliers at a time where it is likely Evan Mobley will not play with a left calf injury.

Mobley was averaging 17.5 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game, and 3.9 assists per game. With Mobley out for the game against the Pistons, Detroit should have the advantage on the glass.

The Cavaliers may also miss James Harden, who is dealing with a fractured thumb. There have been reports that Harden may try to play through the injury, but he was held out of the Cavaliers game against the Bucks and may miss the game against Detroit.

Cunningham and Duren Have Ability to Turn Game in to Blowout

The Pistons will have to take advantage of the Cavaliers injuries and keep their pedal on the gas throughout four quarters. All-Stars Jalen Duren and Cade Cunningham both have what it takes to turn any game into a blowout, with Cunningham averaging 25.4 points per game and Duren averaging 10.6 rebounds per game.

The Pistons will have to contain Jarrett Allen, who has the ability to take a game over himself. Allen logged impressive stats in the Cavs loss to the Bucks, recording 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Pistons Will Take to Road for Three-Game Trip After Matchup vs Cavaliers

This will be the last Pistons home game before they take to the road for three straight games that includes a matchup against the Cavaliers. The Pistons went 4-0 on their last road trip that included wins over the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.

The game against the Cavaliers will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN. The Pistons will once against be without Isaiah Stewart, who is set to return from Suspension on March 3rd.

Read more Detroit Pistons coverage by us daily: