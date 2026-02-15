Cade Cunningham Drops Head-Turning Support For Isaiah Stewart During Suspension

The biggest fight of the NBA season came just a few days before the All-Star break, and the Detroit Pistons and center Isaiah Stewart are still dealing with some fallout.

Stewart received a fine of over $700K and a seven-game suspension for his role in the fight. His fine happened to be the largest due to his previous history of fights in the NBA.

Detroit Pistons’ All-Star Cade Cunningham backed up Stewart’s actions, and even made a bold claim showing just how much he loved his teammate when asked if he’d be willing to pay the fines.

“I would. That’s my brother, man. He’s the ultimate competitor. He’s somebody that’s going to have your back like nobody else,” Cunningham said. “It’s costly, but he’s the man, I wouldn’t trade him for the world. He’s the best teammate you could ask for, so I’ll help him out a little bit. It’s not even helping him out, he has the money for it. It’s just paying for that love and that loyalty he brings everyday.”

Cade says he would pay Isaiah Stewart's fines



"I would. That's my brother man. He's the man I wouldn't trade him for the world" pic.twitter.com/C3TGuYPz2u — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 14, 2026

What caused this?

In a game against the Charlotte Hornets, a fight broke out between Pistons All-Star Jalen Duren and the Hornets center Moussa Diabate. The two had been talking all game long, and in the third quarter, the fight finally broke out.

Diabate fouled Duren, and the two had immediate exchanges of words and got in each other’s faces. The Hornets’ Miles Bridges then joined in the fight, and punches were thrown.

As plenty of players and staff members came to try and contain the situation, holding each player back, Diabate escaped to try and continue the fight. In comes Stewart, who was on the bench at the time.

Leaving the bench area while a fight breaks out will always get a player ejected, suspended and fined. Stewart knew what the consequences were going to be, but couldn’t let someone disrespect his teammate like that.

Stewart's role

Stewart’s job has always been the enforcer for this Pistons squad. He’s an elite defender, who is willing to go out and be the bully when the team needs it. This isn’t the first time Stewart has been in trouble for an on-court altercation, and spoiler alert, it won’t be the last.

He’s become loved by his teammates for that role, as shown by Cunningham’s words on the situation. Having a guy who’s willing to truly go to battle for you, and has your back in any situation is a huge boost to team chemistry and morale.

While Stewart will still have some time left on his suspension when the All-Star break ends, the team will be thrilled to have ready to go in the playoffs, where it never hurts to have an extra enforcer.