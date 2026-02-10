Four Ejected in Wild Detroit Pistons Brawl vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets are getting into it in a very heated battle in the second half inside the Spectrum Center.

With 7:09 left in the third quarter, Hornets center Moussa Diabate fouled Pistons All-Star big man Jalen Duren and the two exchanged some words after the play. Diabate appears to head-butt Duren, which leads to the Pistons center pushing his head out of the way.

That escalates the situation and Miles Bridges gets involved, pushing Duren as Diabate tries to get a punch in. Here's a closer look at the incident:

Pistons, Hornets Brawl Turns Ugly

Diabate had to be held back by several people on both teams but still tried to get another swipe at Duren. Bridges stands up for Diabate again, which leads to another skirmish between the two at halfcourt. From there, Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart leaves the bench and starts getting into it with Bridges, which will almost certainly lead to a suspension.

The play resulted in double technical fouls for Diabate, Duren, Bridges and Stewart. All four players were ejected.

This isn't the first time Stewart has found himself in the middle of a brawl during a game. In 2021, Stewart got involved in a skirmish with LeBron James and he had to be removed from the game then. In 2024, he was arrested on assault charges after punching Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks in a parking lot after the game.

Last season, Stewart was suspended two games after putting Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid in a chokehold. His history of getting involved in these incidents is what led to his multi-game suspension.

Leaving the bench in a game to get involved in a fight might be the easiest way to get suspended in the NBA. Players have been suspended in playoff games for this offense, so the hammer is almost certainly going to come down for Stewart.

All players involved should be disciplined by the league, but it remains to be seen how serious it will be. Stewart might get a harsher penalty for his history, but suspensions are possible for all players involved.

It's a shame that the game will have this effect as it overshadows how well the Pistons have been playing against a red-hot Hornets team that has won nine consecutive games. Barring a wild fourth-quarter comeback, the Pistons should walk away with a big road victory.