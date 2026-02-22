How Detroit Pistons All-Stars Carried Team to Victory Against Chicago Bulls

Fresh off a sensational victory over the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons traveled to the Windy City to face off against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Saturday night. The Pistons rout against the Knicks carried over from the Big Apple to the Windy City, as Detroit's dominant third quarter propelled them to a 126-110 win over the Bulls.

During the NBA All-Star game, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren put the league on notice with their sensational performances and proved why they are among the best duos in the league. Their dominance as a duo was on full display in the Pistons' win over the Bulls on Saturday night.

Jalen Duren's 26 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists on 12-of-20 shooting from the field led the Pistons in style in his first game back from suspension.

Cunningham, while not as sensational as his previous game at Madison Square Garden, added 18 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds, coming just short of a triple-double.

First Half

The Bulls came out strong to start against the Pistons, cashing in on early opportunities, including knocking down three-pointers. Much like they did in Thursday’s win over the Knicks, the Pistons capitalized on turnovers and were dominant in the paint.

38 of the 53 points scored by the Pistons in the first half were in the paint, and they forced 14 turnovers off the Bulls. Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren led the charge for Detroit in the first half, scoring a combined 28 points. The Bulls finished the game with 23 turnovers in a game that started with high hopes but ended in disappointment for Chicago.

Second Half

The Pistons pulled away from the Bulls in the third quarter, as Cunningham orchestrated Detroit's strong start to the second half. The Pistons also continued dominating defensively, forcing turnovers and holding the Bulls to long scoring droughts.

The Pistons outscored the Bulls 44 to 26 in the third quarter. Outside of the brilliance from the Duren and Cunningham, three other Pistons scored in double figures in Saturday night's win. Tobias Harris (18 points), Duncan Robinson (17 points), and Paul Reed (15 points) highlighted an all-around impressive performance by the Pistons to close out their two-game road trip after the All-Star break.

Pistons Set to Return Home For Pivotal Two Game Stretch

With the win, the Pistons improve to 42-13 on the season and are set to return to Detroit for pivotal games against two of the top teams in the Western Conference. The Pistons will first face Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at Little Caesars Arena with the tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

All eyes, however, will be on what could be a potential NBA Finals preview at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night as the Pistons face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder for a must-see nationally televised matchup. The Pistons look to make a statement over the defending NBA champs with a win and prove that they have what it takes to dethrone the Thunder in June.