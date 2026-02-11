Detroit Pistons Players Who Need To Step Up Due to Fight Suspensions

The Detroit Pistons are going to be depleted for a bit of time.

Following the brawl that occurred between the Pistons and Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Feb. 9, the NBA officially announced the suspensions for players involved in the situation.

Initially reported by ESPN, center Isaiah Stewart will receive a seven-game suspension, while center Jalen Duren will receive a two-game suspension. For the Hornets, both forwards Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate snagged four games off.

With the Pistons losing their primary two big men, the coaching staff will have to make major adjustments. So, who will have to step up for the team in Stewart and Duren's absences?

Cade Cunningham

Of the Pistons' 52 games this season, where they've amassed a 39-13 record, Stewart has played in 48 of them, while Duren's suited up for 44. They both have played major roles in the team's success this season underneath the basket.

Prior to both players' suspensions, they were leading the team in numerous statistical categories. Stewart posted 1.7 blocks a game, and Duren put up an impressive 10.4 rebounds. Both are expected to maintain that sharp edge on defense and the glass, but in the meantime, others will have to fill those newly opened voids.

Cade Cunningham will have to continue putting together his eye-grabbing 2025-26 season. He's currently averaging 25.3 points, 9.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds, with his rebounding marks needing to see near double-figure lines with Duren and Stewart out.

Duren was also just behind Cunningham in points per game, so that need for scoring will have to be taken on even more by the 24-year-old guard.

Paul Reed

On the glass and in the post, Paul Reed and Tobias Harris will have to provide the team with an increase in minutes.

Reed's toughness and second-chance opportunities are going to be critical for the team as they prepare to take on the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks in the next two games. Harris' involvement will have to be more on the spacing end, as without two dominant bigs, the Pistons might have to lean into a guy like him to get out towards the corners and allow the guards to dive in towards the hoop.

Ronald Holland II

There's also a world where Ronald Holland II ends up getting upwards of 30 minutes a night in the absence of Duren and Stewart. The 6'8", 20-year-old has slowly grown more efficient on the glass, and his defensive potential makes him a natural candidate to get an increase in minutes.

No matter what, even if the Pistons see the bench and others step up in the meantime, this will be a difficult period for the coaching staff to adjust to.

The Pistons will return to the floor Wednesday, Feb. 11, when they host the Raptors at 7:30 p.m.

Toronto presents a stiff challenge, entering the matchup on a two-game winning streak, with Detroit needing a strong effort to maintain its strong season while awaiting the return of its two suspended big men.