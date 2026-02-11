Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart Suspensions Revealed by NBA After Brawl

The Detroit Pistons won't have Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart on the court for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the league is suspending Isaiah Stewart for seven games and Jalen Duren for two after their roles in the brawl between the Pistons and Charlotte Hornets. Meanwhile, the Hornets won't have center Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges for four games.

NBA suspensions for the Pistons-Hornets fight, sources tell ESPN:



Isaiah Stewart: 7 games



Miles Bridges: 4 games



Moussa Diabate: 4 games



Jalen Duren: 2 games — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2026

Pistons Get Two Suspensions in Brawl With Hornets

The news means Duren and Stewart will be out for tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors and the first game after the All-Star break against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Stewart's absence will continue for games against the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic. Stewart will be eligible to return on March 3 in another game against the Cavaliers.

Duren and Diabate got chippy during the Pistons' win against the Hornets in the third quarter, but the latter escalated the argument by throwing a punch on the All-Star center. Bridges also stepped in to defend his teammate, which explains why both of them each got a four-game suspension, which is double the punishment Duren received.

However, the league is bringing the hammer down with Stewart, who will be out for the next seven games for his role in the incident. Stewart left the team's bench way after the initial punch was thrown and stood up for Duren by getting into it with Bridges. The punishment may seem harsh, but it is because Stewart is a repeat offender when it comes to these type of fracases.

Five years ago, Stewart and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got in a fight, resulting in his removal from the game. Then in 2024, Stewart was arrested on assault charges after punching Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks in a parking lot after the game. In 2025, Stewart was suspended two games after putting Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid in a chokehold.

Stewart has been reprimanded by the league several times for his behavior, so it's not a surprise to see him being given a lengthy suspension. In the meantime, the Pistons will need to have Paul Reed and two-way center Isaac Jones step up to the plate as the team faces off against some of the best squads in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons face off against the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET.