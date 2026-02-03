Detroit Pistons Trade Jaden Ivey to Chicago Bulls in Three-Team Deal

The Detroit Pistons are saying goodbye to former lottery pick Jaden Ivey as the team is trading him to the Chicago Bulls, per ESPN insider Shams Charania.

"Just in: Chicago, Minnesota and Detroit have agreed to a multi-team deal that sends Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley Jr. to the Bulls and Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Detroit also receives a 2026 first-round protected swap from Minnesota," Charania tweeted.

Pistons Get Kevin Huerter, Dario Saric in Trade That Sends Jaden Ivey to Bulls

The Pistons had Ivey as their best trade chip to work with, and it appears the team is looking to get better at distance shooting in the deal. The Pistons rank 21st in the NBA in terms of three-point shooting percentage, so adding Kevin Huerter should help in that department.

Herter, 27, is a career 37 percent three-point shooter. His numbers have taken a dip this season with the Bulls where he has made just over 31 percent but he is averaging 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 44 appearances so far this season.

The team also gets veteran experience with Huerter. He has 30 playoff games of experience in his time with the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings. But he has not seen the postseason in either of the last two years. This will give him a chance to get back into the playoffs.

Saric is also an interesting wrinkle to the trade. There is a chance that the Pistons just buy him out, and that he's in this trade just for financial purposes, but he also has some experience playing in the postseason with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns. He is a veteran that has over a decade of experience in the NBA, and that could go a long way for a Pistons team looking to make some noise in the postseason.

Saric was acquired by the Bulls in a three-team trade that also included the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week. Saric was sent by the Sacramento Kings to the Bulls while the Cavs received Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis. De'Andre Hunter was sent by the Cavs to the Kings.

The Pistons are back in action tonight against the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.