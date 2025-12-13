The Detroit Pistons must make tough decision about Jaden Ivey

In January of last season, Jaden Ivey broke his fibula against the Orlando Magic, ending his 2024-25 campaign. Before this injury, Ivey was tracking to receive an extension after finally proving that he can co-exist with face of the franchise Cade Cunningham.

Flash forward to October and the Pistons decided not to extend Ivey before the extension deadline, leaving him as a restricted free agent this offseason. This means that Ivey gets a chance to prove that he is still the same player he was before the fibula injury, and try to secure another contract with the Pistons.

This makes for a fairly safe situation for the Pistons.

If Ivey does not play up to snub they can let him walk or trade his restricted free agent rights to whatever team he signs with. If Ivey is phenomenal and receives competitive offers from other organizations that he wishes to accept, the Pistons will reserve the right to match the offer and sign him to an identical deal to stay in Detroit by exercising his restricted free agent rights.

Insider the Ivey decision

However, now that Ivey has been back for about two weeks fans are beginning to chatter about his long-term fit, given his trade value to a team that is selling would be quite good. This has led to him being included in many trade talks, as a lot of veterans and stars have recently come available via trade.

While all of these discussions are primarily rumors, oftentimes where there is smoke there is fire and there has certainly been smoke around Ivey. However, Piston’s fans need to pump the brakes on all of these rumors immediately.

While Ivey has the starting value needed to land you a talent like Anthony Davis, when bundled with other assets, it is far too early into his return to make a decision to move on from Ivey.

Piston’s fans need to remain patient with Ivey amidst his rehab, it is important to note that he is still in the ramp up process. Head coach JB Bickerstaff has been holding Ivey to a flexible 15-20 minutes restriction since his return, showing that Ivey is nearing, but not yet 100%.

It would be wise for the Pistons to hold onto Ivey until he is back to fully healthy with no minutes restriction. As eager as the Pistons are to find a second fiddle to play alongside Cade, trading Ivey for an aging star would be a disaster for a young team that has shown they already have the veteran leadership they require.

It is very possible that once the minutes restriction is lifted off of Ivey, he will be able to prove yet again that he can co-exist with Cunningham. After all, he did just that only one season ago.