How Detroit Pistons Can Retain the No. 1 Seed After the All-Star Break

The Detroit Pistons have gone into the NBA All-Star Break holding the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 40-13.

The Pistons are currently 5.5 games ahead of the second-place Boston Celtics with 29 games left to play, with the Pistons and Celtics not meeting again until a hypothetical playoff series between the two teams should take place.

The Pistons have risen to their 40-13 record by getting production from everyone on the team. The Pistons rank towards the top of the NBA in bench points per game with 39. The Pistons getting the No. 1 seed and home court advantage throughout the playoffs would be necessary ingredient to make it to their first finals since 2005, when the San Antonio Spurs defeated them in seven games.

Pistons Must Start Hot in Five Games After All-Star Break

Feb 11, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Pistons will have to start hot through their next five games after the all star break to avoid slipping up and giving away the No. 1 seed. The schedule is somewhat manageable for Detroit, but it hardly includes any “gimmes."

The Pistons will start on the road after the All-Star break, first traveling to New York to take on the 35-20 Knicks before visiting the 24-31 Chicago Bulls. The Pistons will then enjoy a three game home stand where they will welcome the Spurs, Thunder, and Cavaliers, all three of whom will be in the mix come playoff time.

Pistons Will Visit New York Knicks Without Key Players Due to Suspension

The Pistons will visit the Knicks without both Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, who are serving suspensions. Stewart will miss six more games for the Pistons after the All-Star break while the game against the Knicks will be the last one Duren has to serve. The suspensions for both come at a time when Detroit needs to be focusing on building their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference, which will put more pressure on the starting cast of Cade Cunningham and his teammates.

Cade Cunningham will need to continue his hot streak to avoid any slip ups in the standings. Cunningham has been lights out this season, and has put up , , and 28 points in his last three games. If Cunningham continues his run of good form, the Pistons should have no problem holding on to the No. 1 seed in the East.