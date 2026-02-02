Pistons Set Franchise Record in Demolition of the Brooklyn Nets

The Detroit Pistons were ruthless as the rookie-heavy Brooklyn Nets got their NBA reality check on Sunday and, come the final buzzer, became an unwanted part of Pistons franchise history.

Jalen Duren celebrated his selection to February’s NBA All Star Game as a reserve with 21 points and 10 rebounds, helped by starter Cade Cunningham, who poured in 18 points, 12 assists and four steals in Detroit’s 130-77 rout of Brooklyn.

The 53-point victory broke a 13-year record for the Pistons’ biggest win, topping the mark of 52 set in a 118-66 victory against the Boston Celtics on January 31, 2003.

For the Nets, they suffered their second loss of 50 points or more in a fortnight, having been beaten 120-66 by the New York Knicks on January 21.

Pistons played like All Stars

In brutal honesty, this game wasn’t even close. Detroit were up nine after the first 12 minutes, and the lead only grew as the game progressed. The game almost resembled any of the 1992 USA Dream Team’s contests at the Barcelona Olympics. From the opening minutes, it was obvious which way this was going to go.

However, you can only beat what’s in front of you, and there were two standout performers who earned their All-Star stripes.

Cunningham and Duren were outstanding, but it was a team effort with three other players reaching double figures for points along with the double-doubles for the aforementioned All Stars.

Shot efficiency, defensive activity (steals and blocks), and ball security decided this matchup. Detroit dominated all three areas, shooting an efficient 56% from the field, piling up 23 stocks, and committing just eight turnovers.

Brooklyn struggled on the opposite end of the spectrum, converting only 33% of its shots, recording five steals, and coughing the ball up 25 times.

Detroit also enjoyed balanced scoring, a precious thing considering the Pistons’ main threat is Cunningham. Duren led the Pistons with 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals, going 8-for-12 from the floor and 5-for-6 at the line.

Cunningham followed with 18 points and 12 assists, while Daniss Jenkins added 18 points and four rebounds. Tobias Harris chipped in 11 points and three assists, and Marcus Sasser rounded things out with 10 points and four assists.

Both Cunningham and Duren were subbed out at the four-minute mark in the third quarter and never returned as JB Bickerstaff was able to empty the bench early.