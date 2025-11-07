Pistons Will Take Advantage of Kings’ Decision to Waive Isaac Jones
On Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons made a roster move that shocked the hoops world.
The recently waived Sacramento Kings forward Isaac Jones was claimed by the Pistons. The 25-year-old NBA G League champion joins the team a little after starting his sophomore season with the Kings.
During his college career, Jones spent time in the NJCAA before making his way to Idaho in 2022-2023. After seeing the court for 31 games, averaging 19.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks, Jones made his way to Washington State for his fifth and final college season.
Before entering the NBA Draft, Jones appeared in 35 games for WSU. Seeing the court for 31.7 minutes per game, he averaged 15.3 points on 57 percent shooting. He also came down with 7.6 rebounds and blocked 1.1 shots per game.
Last year, Jones went undrafted. He landed a two-way contract with the Kings, which was converted to a standard deal in March. On the Kings’ main roster, Jones appeared in 40 games, seeing the court for 7.6 minutes per game. He made 65 percent of his shots from the field, scoring 3.4 points per game. He also came down with 1.4 rebounds per game.
During the G League regular season, Jones posted averages of 21.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 12 games. He was named to the All-NBA G League Third team, as the Stockton Kings won the NBA G League Finals.
This year, Jones appeared in just three games for the Kings. Seeing the court for 5.7 minutes per game, Jones didn’t get enough playing time to have an impact on Sacramento’s games.
With Jones joining the Pistons, they used up their final roster spot, which many believed was open for the veteran guard, Malik Beasley. Since Beasley hasn’t been cleared by the NBA just yet, his future remains unclear. For the time being, the Pistons picked up Jones, who was signed to a two-year deal worth over $2 million.
The young veteran forward joins a thin front court that doesn’t have Tobias Harris healthy at the moment. Despite the shorthanded lineup, the Pistons have been off to an impressive 6-2 start. They will continue their schedule on Friday night with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.