Detroit Pistons set to promote Daniss Jenkins to standard contract soon

Daniss Jenkins has a story of resilience and desire to succeed.

He wasn't a high-star recruit coming out of high school; he didn't end up getting drafted, but somehow, he completed the lifelong dream of playing in the NBA.

And it's not like he's some casual, overlooked reserve.

No, Jenkins is one of the best contributors off the bench for the Detroit Pistons this season. He's putting up averages of 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists a night on shooting splits of 42.7% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc. He's looking sharp, and over time, the 24-year-old only has the potential to continue growing.

Fortunately for him, the Pistons' front office seems to understand that value as well. He's been active for all 31 games for the team this season, playing in 25 and starting in six. When the team was hit with early-season injuries, he stepped up and filled a void the team needed.

According to recent reports, there is a "growing expectation" that Jenkins' two-way contract will be upgraded to a standard deal, making him a full-time member of the main roster.

"There is growing expectation that (the Detroit Pistons) will indeed soon convert Daniss Jenkins from a Two-Way deal to a standard NBA contract," NBA Insider Jake Fischer reported just a few days ago.

From overlooked his entire basketball career, to potentially ending up as a staple in the Pistons rotation, Jenkins has taken full control of his future.

"God’s gotta see you burn some midnight oil and he’s gonna bless you," he said when speaking to student athletes in the Michigan area in mid December.

Daniss Jenkins wasn’t a high recruit. He wasn’t drafted. His is a cool story. The Dallas product returned to Hillcrest H.S. to talk to the student athletes on his day off.



“God’s gotta see you burn some midnight oil and he’s gonna bless you.”#DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/aiarmf9mia — Johnny Kane (@Johnny__Kane) December 17, 2025

Not only is he being productive on the court, but also off it as well, actively engaging in community events and trying to make an impact on those who aren't in the same situation he's in.

He's a great fit for what the Pistons are trying to build: success, humility and community bonds.

Behind superstar guard Cade Cunningham, not only will Jenkins be able to come off the bench and light a spark for the team, but he'll also be able to learn from Cunningham. He's an all-around guard that plays with physicality and speed, can playmake, rebound and shoot.

The only question now is who's spot Jenkins will end up taking.

With a promotion to a standard contract, the Pistons would have to get rid of one player to free up space for him, due to the fact that the team is at the maximum of 15 players under contract.

Currently, the one player who seems most likely to be on the chopping block is Isaac Jones, a 6-foot-8 forward who previously played for the Sacramento Kings. He has only made one appearance for the team, playing one minute, since Detroit's front office decided to claim him off waivers on Nov. 6.

The Pistons are in a good spot, and securing Jenkins for the foreseeable future seems like a perfect fit.