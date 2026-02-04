Who is Kevin Huerter? New Detroit Pistons Guard Can Aid Championship Hopes

The Detroit Pistons have a new guy in town, and his name is Kevin Huerter.

Huerter was acquired by the Pistons in a trade with the Chicago Bulls for Jaden Ivey, and he could play a big role for the team down the stretch of the regular season. A press release shared more details about his career in the league before arriving to Detroit with the Pistons.

"Huerter (6-6, 198) is a seven-year NBA veteran who has appeared in 526 career games with Chicago, Sacramento and Atlanta, holding career averages of 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 44.2% shooting in 27.8 minutes per game," the press release read.

"This season with Chicago, Huerter has averaged 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 44 games while shooting 45.5% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range in 23.6 minutes per game. He was acquired by Chicago last season and appeared in 70 total games with the Bulls, averaging 11.7 points on 44.8% shooting from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc."

Utah Jazz forward Kyle Anderson defends against Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Huerter Brings Experience to Pistons

Huerter has played for three teams so far in his eight-year career and he brings a little bit from each of his previous stops to his game today.

"A native of Albany, NY, Huerter was drafted 19th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft where he was selected to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie Second Team," the press release read.

"On July 6, 2022, Huerter was traded by Atlanta to the Sacramento Kings, where he spent parts of three seasons with the Kings (2022-25), averaging 11.7 points while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.9% from three. He had his best season in 2022-23 with Sacramento, averaging 15.2 points on 48.5% from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range in 75 games. The 27-year-old guard has appeared in 30 career playoff games, averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.8 minutes per game."

Huerter, 27, is in the final year of his contract with the Pistons and will become a free agent this summer. If he plays well enough in the final stretch of the season, the Pistons could look to re-sign him this summer. However, there is a very good chance this ends up just being a rental for the Pistons because he is making over $17 million this season and could earn more in free agency.