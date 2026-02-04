Detroit Pistons Officially Announce Jaden Ivey Trade in New Statement

The Detroit Pistons are making it official with their three-team trade with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the deal, the Pistons are sending former top-5 pick Jaden Ivey to the Bulls, while Chicago sends shooting guard Kevin Huerter and forward Dario Saric to Detroit. A press release sent by the Pistons confirmed the trade.

"The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired guard Kevin Huerter and forward Dario Šarić from the Chicago Bulls and a 2026 first-round protected pick swap from Minnesota as part of a three-team trade. As a part of the deal, Detroit sent guard Jaden Ivey and Minnesota sent veteran guard Mike Conley to Chicago," the press release read.

Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Pistons Get Huerter in Deal With Bulls

The Pistons aren't likely to keep Šarić and will waive him to open up a roster spot that they can use to sign someone that is more likely to appear for the team on the court. However, Huerter is viewed as a legitimate piece and will likely take Ivey's spot in the rotation.

"Huerter (6-6, 198) is a seven-year NBA veteran who has appeared in 526 career games with Chicago, Sacramento and Atlanta, holding career averages of 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 44.2% shooting in 27.8 minutes per game," the press release read.

"This season with Chicago, Huerter has averaged 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 44 games while shooting 45.5% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range in 23.6 minutes per game. He was acquired by Chicago last season and appeared in 70 total games with the Bulls, averaging 11.7 points on 44.8% shooting from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc."

What's next for the Pistons?

There is potential for the Pistons to make another move with time remaining on the clock for the trade deadline.

The team is in first place in the Eastern Conference, so there aren't too many improvements that are needed to be made. That being said, the roster is far from perfect, and this could be the prime opportunity to make some adjustments and improvements going into the home stretch of the season.

The Pistons will return to the court on Thursday when they take on the Washington Wizards in Detroit. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.