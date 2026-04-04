The Detroit Pistons find themselves in a state of uncertainty as they prepare for next season, caught in the fallout from the collapse of Main Street Sports Group.

In December, reports emerged that the company had missed rights payments owed to several franchises, signaling deeper financial issues and ultimately foreshadowing its downfall. The company, which operated the FanDuel-branded regional sports networks, unraveled quickly after months of instability.

This will take a hit on the Pistons, who are among 13 NBA teams left searching for new local broadcast partners for the upcoming season. Six NHL teams are in the same position, creating a crowded and uncertain marketplace for regional media deals.

Alongside Detroit, the Cavaliers, Hawks, Hornets, Pacers, Clippers, Grizzlies, Heat, Bucks, Timberwolves, Thunder, Magic, and Spurs are all navigating similar challenges.

Main Street Sports Group officially shuttering this month, 13 NBA teams become local TV free agents https://t.co/kdWrILM2Oh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 2, 2026

The situation was first reported by Sports Business Journal’s Tom Friend, who detailed the company’s wind-down and its ripple effects across professional sports.

Anticipating this outcome, the NBA had already begun exploring a long-term solution in the form of a centralized local broadcast package. The idea is to bundle the in-market rights of multiple teams into a single offering that could be sold to a streaming platform.

However, that plan is not expected to materialize immediately. According to the report, the league’s centralized package is now more likely to launch in the 2027–28 season.

In the meantime, teams like the Pistons must secure temporary solutions, likely in the form of one-year agreements, which the league wants.

The NBA is reportedly encouraging franchises to keep those deals short, ideally limited to a single season or structured with opt-out clauses.

This approach would allow teams to transition more easily into the future centralized system. The league’s goal is to assemble at least 20 teams for the package before bringing it to market, as major streaming platforms such as YouTube TV are believed to require that level of participation to show interest.

Financially, the outlook is modest in the short term. Replacement deals are expected to generate less than $10 million per team annually, a steep drop compared to previous regional sports network agreements. As a result, some teams may turn to broadcasters or explore launching their own in-house networks to maintain its local coverage.

Compounding the issue, none of the affected NBA or NHL teams has received local media rights payments from Main Street in 2026. While there is some relief on the horizon, teams could recover up to 60% of their lost revenue through creditor settlements, the future, though, remains uncertain.

For the Pistons, the path forward will require flexibility as the league’s media landscape continues to change.