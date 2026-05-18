Pistons Offseason Preview: How Detroit Can Get Cade Cunningham More Help After Playoff Exit

The Pistons enjoyed an amazing regular season. It seemed like a loud pronouncement to the NBA that the dark days of the franchise were behind them, that Detroit was back in the championship picture—and would be there to stay as Cade Cunningham hit superstar status while the roster around him collectively took a big step forward.

In the big picture that remains true despite going seven games against the Magic in the first round. But the Pistons’ second-round defeat at the hands of the Cavaliers shows key figures in the organization still have a lot of growing to do.

In falling to Cleveland in seven games it was abundantly clear the front office must add shooting and creation to the roster. Cunningham was slowed by the end of the series after carrying the weight of being the only source of offense for his team in the seven-game first round series. Tobias Harris was able to take some of that load off his shoulders with the best stretch of basketball we’ve ever seen out of the veteran forward—but he ran out of juice eventually, too. All the while Jalen Duren was a tragic disappointment as a first-time All-Star in the regular season who got played off the floor in the postseason. Despite all that the Pistons had a great chance to win this series but fumbled it all away, highlighted by blowing a nine-point lead in the final minutes of Game 5.

On the plus side, Ausar Thompson is a difference-maker and even the slightest offensive improvement from him could give Detroit another young star talent. As it stands he proved one of the most dangerous defensive players in the postseason, a remarkable debut from the second-year forward.

All in, it makes for a complicated evaluation. Detroit won its first playoff series since George W. Bush was in office but was nearly upset in the first round and let an Eastern Conference finals berth slip through its grasp. But the needs of this team are clear.

As the Pistons begin their offseason, let’s break down what free agency will look like in Detroit and the assets the team has at their disposal to improve the roster around Cunningham.

Looking at the Pistons’ impending free agents

Duren is a restricted free agent this offseason. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Pistons have some choices to make when it comes to their in-house free agents in June. As of now, without making any decisions about the above names, Detroit is slated to have $135 million in salary—$35 million under the cap and $72 million below the first apron. So there’s money to work with.

Veteran forwards Harris and Javonte Green are both set to hit the open market. Harris has provided solid play in the starting lineup and was nothing short of amazing for most of the postseason run. Green also provides locker room value as a multi-year veteran and coach J.B. Bickerstaff seemed to like the energy he brought to the table in his minutes this year. Midseason trade acquisition Kevin Huerter is the last name and he was fine this year as a midseason acquisition. All three players have some use but Detroit’s championship chances won’t move much based on whether they are retained, although Harris might’ve earned himself another deal with his playoff hot streak.

The Duren dilemma is perhaps the biggest conundrum facing the front office. He is a restricted free agent and will likely be eligible for a rookie max contract extension worth nearly $300 million, presuming he makes an All-NBA team after a great regular season. But his flaws were exposed and hammered continuously by the Magic and then the Cavaliers in the Pistons’ playoff run; perhaps no single player was more responsible for their early exit than Duren. He is a great rim-roller who can’t do much else and the growth he showed as a defender this season went completely out the window once the lights got bright.

How much is that player worth? Not a max contract through any objective lens. But will the Pistons give it to him anyway given Duren is a homegrown talent and still only 22? If they don’t, will that shatter the relationship between the franchise and one of its big developmental success stories (as well as Cunningham’s No. 1 pick-and-roll partner)? And, could Duren sign an offer sheet with a cap team and force the Pistons to match more than what the franchise would want to pay? In that instance—would they really let the young All-Star walk?

There are no easy answers. And the decision made will decide the future of the franchise. No pressure, though.

Unrestricted

Tobias Harris

Kevin Huerter

Javonte Green

Restricted

Jalen Duren

Offseason paths to addressing the offense

The Pistons need to put more offensive power next to Cunningham to take an even greater step forward | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If the playoffs taught president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon anything, it's that Cunningham needs some help. In the two years since taking on the role, Langdon has done a good job with building the roster around Cunningham. Last season, he brought in Malik Beasley and then acquired Dennis Schröder at the trade deadline, both of who were huge for Detroit down the stretch.

This year, the answer was Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert, plus Huerter at the deadline. Daniss Jenkins's arrival as a impactful bench guard helped, but Detroit needs more offensive juice around Cunningham if Duren and Thompson will remain a part of its core. Thompson is eligible for a rookie extension this year and he should get one as a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. The issue is he doesn't give much on offense and that's tough to build around with a non-shooting big like Duren. A player with Thompson's skillset and subsequent flaws won't net a maximum deal, but there should be a middle ground that makes both sides happy. How many ways he found to impact the game despite those offensive issues may drive the price up a bit there.

Additional shooting is needed to provide Cunningham more space to operate as the Pistons were in the middle of the pack as a three-point shooting team in the regular season and dreadful from beyond the arc in the playoffs. Robinson's contract is non-guaranteed and affordable, so he should be back in the fold. Langdon could sign a player like Norman Powell, Anfernee Simons or Coby White in free agency to provide shooting and additional ballhandling.

But the most likely path to build the roster is through a trade as the Pistons remain control of its draft assets. The Pistons can use LeVert's expiring deal next year, Ron Holland and draft picks as a outgoing trade package to net an impact player. Presuming the front office is willing to let go of Holland, the No. 5 pick in last year's draft who largely fell out of Bickerstaff's postseason rotation. Of course, there's the unknown of what the organization will do with its available salary to work with and the big question of Duren's deal.

Unless Harris gets a considerable amount elsewhere, Detroit should retain him on a smaller contract and transition him into a bench role at this stage of his career. He's a valuable presence in the locker room and has provided some consistency for the young squad when it badly needs a bucket. The same goes for Green if Detroit can keep him on a reasonable deal. Otherwise, the Pistons should lock in their core pieces of Duren and Thompson to play alongside Cunningham for years to come. Above all, Langdon must determine how to improve the roster around the margins to cover Duren and Thompson's flaws so the Pistons can turn into a true postseason threat next year.

What the Pistons can do with their draft picks

As far as the draft is concerned, Detroit is well-situated this year with a lot of future flexibility.

Thanks to one of the front office’s deadline deals this year the Pistons own a pick swap with Timberwolves in the 2026 draft, which slots them in at No. 21 overall. This year’s class is pretty top-heavy but Detroit will have this selection to wield, either to pick up another young talent or use as trade fodder. In the latest Sports Illustrated mock draft, our own Kevin Sweeney has Tyler Tanner going 21st to the Pistons as a backcourt creator who shot 36.8% from deep for Vanderbilt last year.

Looking further down the line, the Pistons have full control over all of their future first-round picks for the next six years. While restrictions such as the Stepien Rule will still apply the franchise has the ability to trade or swap all of those picks if they chose to do so this offseason. Detroit also owns a bevy of second-rounders to grease the trade wheels if needed.

With that many picks and a possibly huge amount of cap space, the Pistons can be serious players for just about any trade candidate this offseason, big or small.

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