76ers Star Joel Embiid Surprisingly Ruled Out of Game 2 vs. Knicks—Will Philadelphia Be Better Off?

The 76ers got steamrolled by the Knicks in Game 1 of their second-round Eastern Conference playoff series. With Game 2 set for Wednesday night, Philadelphia will be without one of its star players.

Hours before tip at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Joel Embiid was ruled out for Wednesday’s game. The superstar big man is dealing with a right ankle sprain and right hip soreness, which prevented him from participating in team shootaround this morning. Thus, the Sixers will be without him when they take the floor on Wednesday.

It’s a brutal blow. Embiid’s return was the primary reason why Philly was able to come back in the first round and beat the Celtics. His unique combination of size and skill gives every frontcourt trouble; furthermore it gives the 76ers offense a safety valve for when Tyrese Maxey can’t get a shot off against loaded defenses. In the last three games of Philadelphia’s comeback against Boston, Embiid averaged 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists per game.

However, the Knicks picked on him quite a bit in Game 1 of the second round. Jalen Brunson constantly attacked him in pick-and-rolls, which exposed Embiid’s questionable mobility as he continues to recover from emergency appendix surgery earlier this month. It paved the way for New York to win by 39 points. Which begs the question—will Philly be better off without Embiid against this Knicks team in particular?

Will 76ers be better off without Embiid against Knicks?

The Knicks took advantage of Joel Embiid’s defensive liabilities in their comfortable Game 1 win. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During the regular season, the 76ers played the Knicks twice without Embiid and split those two games. The first was a nine-point win in which Maxey and VJ Edgecombe combined for 53 points while holding New York to 107 points. The second was a 49-point demolition by the Knicks in which they absolutely annihilated the Sixers in every regard.

Obviously Philly is hoping for something closer to the former result. And there’s reason to think that can happen. Maxey, despite a 3-of-9 performance for 13 points in Game 1, is well-suited to stretch New York’s defense with his speed. What’s more, without Embiid the 76ers should turn to Adem Bona at center, and he more than held his own against Boston on defense.

In these playoffs Bona is giving up 0.46 points per possession when defending the roll man in pick-and-roll actions, per the NBA’s stats; Embiid gave up 1.63 points per possession. In other words, every time the Knicks went after Embiid they were nearly guaranteed a bucket. Bona may not fare that much better but it will be very hard for him to fare worse. That makes for a significant difference and can change the tenor of Game 2.

That’s the main reason to believe the Sixers could keep it closer tonight. Without Embiid to pick on, New York will have to work harder to score points. That impacts the amount of energy expended on the other end of the court, too. Better defense opens up more opportunities for offense, whether in transition or otherwise.

At large, Philadephia is worse without Embiid given his ability to elevate the offense to levels impossible to reach with just Maxey out there. But the playoffs are all about matchups. And in this matchup against the Knicks, not having to cover for Embiid’s limited mobility on defense could change everything for the 76ers.

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