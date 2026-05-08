Charles Barkley Needed Just Four Words to Crush Draymond Green After Petty On-Air Swipe

On the court and off it, Charles Barkley is the bigger man compared to Warriors star Draymond Green.

Earlier this week, Green brazenly insulted Barkley by taking a shot at the Hall of Famer’s twilight years in the NBA, when he spent the last four seasons of his career with the Rockets. “I think the goal is just to not look like you in a Houston Rockets uniform,” Green said to Barkley, on the subject of whether the Warriors’ once-dynastic run was over.

When asked to elaborate, Green tried to talk his way through the awkward silence and tension, going on about Jimmy Butler’s and Moses Moody’s futures with Golden State and how the team will define success moving forward.

Barkley addressed that very awkward moment during an interview with Arizona sports radio’s Dan Bickley and Vince Marotta.

“I never punch down,” Barkley said right off the bat.

Barkley continued, inching pretty close to “punching down” on Green: “Draymond's a good player, we're not on the same level. I can hear but I don’t have to respond to every time somebody say something about me. Listen, Draymond’s a really good player, he’s had a hell of a career, but we’re not on the same level.” Barkley added that he wouldn’t trade his NBA career for Green’s, nor does he think Karl Malone or Patrick Ewing would.

Charles Barkley delivers simple but savage rebuttal to Green’s ‘Inside the NBA’ jab

But that’s not all—the longtime Inside the NBA analyst hopped on the Dan Patrick Show that afternoon to fire back some pointed barbs of his own at the Warriors star.

"If Golden State was relevant, he wouldn't be in the studio with me!" 😅



– Charles Barkley on Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/ajyOjQQwEX — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 8, 2026

“He took a shot at me but I don’t get offended because—I’ve said things about guys, they took personal shots at me,” Barkley said. “You know it’s so funny, last time you had me on the show, I told you I regretted those Rocket years, especially the last two where I sucked as a player. But I wasn’t turning down no free money, I had two years left on my contract.

“... The Warriors haven’t been relevant for three or four years. They been in the play-in. When you’re in the play-in, you’re not in the playoffs. ... The play-in is something they just made up to add more games to put on a different network. The Warriors have been in the play-in I think four straight years. So they been irrelevant. And I know he don’t want to say it. ... If Golden State was relevant, he wouldn't be in the studio with me!”

Barkley’s savage rebuttal aside, Green’s joke clearly didn’t land with the rest of the Inside the NBA panel, nor did it land with most hoops fans on social media. Many were quick to point out that Barkley helped the Rockets remain competitive even in his final four years in the league, with the 11-time All-Star averaging 16.5 points and 12.2 rebounds, not to mention also leading Houston to the Western Conference finals in 1996-97.

Green, on the other hand, has seen his efficiency and production slowly but steadily decline over the last decade on a Warriors squad now pretty far removed from its ring-chasing days.

The morale of this NBA media tiff between a soon-to-be washed up veteran and a legendary icon as well as a beloved analyst? Don’t poke the bear. If you do, you better have an air-tight argument up your sleeve.

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