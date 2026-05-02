Jayson Tatum’s Injury Status Takes Surprising Turn Hours Before 76ers-Celtics Game 7

The Celtics will be looking to avoid blowing a 3–1 when they host the 76ers in Game 7 on Saturday night, and just hours before tip off they shared some surprising news—Jayson Tatum was added to the injury list as questionable due to stiffness in his left knee.

Tatum, of course, returned from a torn right Achilles in early March and played in 16 regular season games. He’s played in all six games against the 76ers, but left Game 6 early with an injury and didn’t return. He ended up sitting out the entire fourth quarter of the 106-93 loss.

Injury Report Update:



Jayson Tatum - Left Knee Stiffness - QUESTIONABLE https://t.co/aRSiFBdnDY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2026

The Celtics looked to be in control of this series after winning Game 4 in Philadelphia by 32 points. They then lost Game 5 at home before dropping Game 6 on the road, in which Tatum had 17 points in 29 minutes.

Game 7 tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. We’ll find out then if Tatum will be able to give it a go for a Celtics team that had NBA championship hopes just a few days ago. Now, they’re just trying to save their season.

More NBA Playoffs from Sports Illustrated