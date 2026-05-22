Latest Updates on All the Injuries in the Western Conference Finals

Injuries could play a large part in determining who wins the Western Conference finals. Both the Suns and Thunder have key players injured in what has been a highly competitive series that is currently tied 1-1. The state and severity of those injuries could tip the balance.

San Antonio eked out Game 1 win in double overtime, before Oklahoma City turned the tables with a 122-113 victory at home in Game 2. During the latter contest on Wednesday night, both teams saw players leave the game and not return. The Spurs lost Dylan Harper, who was starting in place of the injured De'Aaron Fox. The Thunder lost Jalen Williams in the first quarter, but managed to win without him. It might be tough to do that again.

Here’s the latest update on the injuries both teams are dealing with ahead of Game 3.

San Antonio Spurs injuries

Both Fox and Harper are listed as questionable for Game 3.

Fox has been dealing with a right ankle injury that he suffered during San Antonio’s series against the Timberwolves. He missed the team’s Game 1 win and also sat out Game 2 in an attempt to recover. Through 11 games in what is the second postseason of his career, Fox has averaged 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes per contest. He's shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range.

Harper replaced Fox in the starting lineup in the first two games of this series, but suffered an injury late in Game 2. He has a sore right adductor and is also questionable. If Harper can’t go, Keldon Johnson would likely move into the starting lineup.

dylan harper; chet holmgren; spurs vs okc pic.twitter.com/Nlisahu8jp — ◇ (@F0RGIAT0) May 21, 2026

The Spurs selected Harper with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and he has really come on late in the season. Through the first 13 games of the playoffs, the 20-year-old has averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 26.8 minutes per game. Game 1 was his first career postseason start, and Harper stepped up with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in 47 minutes.

PLAYER INJURY STATUS De’Aaron Fox Ankle Questionable Dylan Harper Adductor Questionable

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Williams missed six games after suffering a hamstring injury in Game 2 of OKC’s opening-round sweep of the Suns. He returned in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals and showed why he’s so important to the team. Williams scored 26 points, grabbed six rebounds and added three assists, one steal and a block in 37 minutes in Oklahoma City’s loss to open the series. But in the first quarter of Game 2, he left the floor again while grabbing his left hamstring, as it appeared he reaggravated the injury. On Thursday, he was officially listed as questionable for Game 3.

Jalen Williams heads to the locker room due to left hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/xmpEOdRkB5 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 21, 2026

Without Williams, the Thunder swept the Lakers and won Game 2 against the Spurs. While his injury is devastating, it may not prevent the team from winning this series. That said, in four games this postseason, the 25-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals despite only playing 24.3 minutes per contest. He’s a difference-maker when he’s on the floor.

The only other name on the Thunder’s injury report was Thomas Sorber, who was the 15th pick in the 2025 NBA draft and is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee.

PLAYEr INJURY STATUS Jalen Williams Hamstring Questionable Thomas Sorber Knee OUT

We’ll see if either team can get healthy before Game 3. If one does, it could have a big advantage moving forward.

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