NBA Playoffs: Live Updates, Stats As Knicks Look to Take Commanding 3–0 Lead vs. 76ers

Friday night gives basketball fans another doubleheader of NBA playoff action.

First, the 76ers will look to defend home court and avoid going down 3–0 in their series against the Knicks. Injuries have cast doubt on what the rotations will look like for both teams.

In the nightcap, the Wolves and Spurs will fight for control of their own series, which is tied 1–1 after two games in San Antonio.

We’ll be tracking all of the action as it happens below. Check it out!

How we got here...

The 76ers were overwhelmed by the Knicks in Game 1 of their series, but let Game 2 slip through their grasp after an inexplicably bad shooting performance in the fourth quarter. An injury sustained by OG Anunoby in that game puts the New York rotation into question as they look to take a 3–0 series lead.

Meanwhile, the Wolves came out and punched the Spurs in the mouth in a shocking Game 1 upset, but the Spurs punched right back in Game 2, and now all of the momentum rests on Game 3 in Minnesota.

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