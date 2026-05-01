Nikola Jokić, Timberwolves Get Into Heated Scuffle During Game 6

There was no love lost between Nikola Jokić and the Timberwolves during the first-round playoff series between the Nuggets and Minnesota.

With about 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter of Game 6 and the Wolves leading by six points, Jokić set a pick on Minnesota second-year guard Jaylen Clark for teammate Tre Jones. Clark hung onto Jokić after the screen and was whistled for a foul. He then gave Jokić a light shove in the back, which the three-time NBA MVP did not like at all.

Jokić, appearing frustrated, stared down a nearby referee before turning and pushing Clark. Both players exchanged shoves as the brouhaha made its way toward the Timberwolves’ bench. Naz Reid got in there, too, and gave Jokić a shove from behind.

Clark had to be held back by teammates as he exited the scuffle. Coaches from both teams fled to the floor to make sure the moment didn’t escalate further to impact the result of Game 6.

NIKOLA JOKIC GOT INTO IT WITH JAYLEN CLARK 😳



Naz Reid and Jaylen Clark were assessed technical fouls for Minnesota, while Jokic was assessed with one for Denver for the altercation. pic.twitter.com/6goRqtYJRE — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2026

Officials handed technical fouls to Jokić, Clark and Reid for their involvement in the scuffle. Tim Hardaway Jr. made the single technical foul free throw, and the game resumed.

This moment was just another physical play in a series that featured plenty of trash talk from the very beginning.

In the end, the Wolves held on, securing a 110–98 win to punch their ticket to the conference semifinals where a matchup with the Spurs awaits.

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