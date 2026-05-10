Victor Wembanyama Credited Lessons From NBA Legend for His Electric Fourth Quarter vs. Wolves

Just three years into his NBA career, Victor Wembanyama is already one of the best players in the league and, in his first playoff run, is proving that he and the Spurs really don’t care about their lack of postseason experience.

On Friday night, Wemby led the Spurs into Minnesota to take a 2–1 series lead over the Wolves. He finished the night with an incredible 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. In a game that was close until the very end, Wembanyama closed like a veteran, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Wolves at bay and take control of the series.

After the game, Wembanyama credited some of his success to his teachers—some of whom just happen to be the greatest big men the NBA has ever seen.

“I had to resort to some things that Hakeem taught me in this fourth quarter,” Wemby said. “Many things, but especially that spin fadeaway over Rudy.”

Wembanyama spent some time this past summer working on his moves.

"He said he would love to work out with me," Olajuwon told ESPN of the lessons. "I said, 'You've got everything already.' He said, 'No, no, no. I've watched you play, and I'd like to know now just the secrets behind all the moves. I would love that.'"

Indeed, you can definitely see a bit of Hakeem Olajuwon in Wemby’s bucket.

"I had to resort to some things that Hakeem taught me."



Victor Wembanyama (39 PTS, 16 in Q4) credits Hakeem Olajuwon when speaking on the moves he made down the stretch to seal the deal in Game 3 👏



Spurs take a 2-1 series lead in the West Semis! https://t.co/8QzOGr20My pic.twitter.com/ShRSeItAdr — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2026

Olajuwon isn’t the only legend helping Wembanyama reach new heights

One of the most endearing things about Wembanyama’s rise to stardom is his clear willingness to learn. The Spurs, as a franchise, hold some of the best institutional knowledge in the NBA, with franchise legends like Gregg Popovich, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili still close with the organization.

But Wemby doesn’t just look in-house for advice on how to get better. Earlier in the series, Wolves big man and Wembanyama’s fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert revealed that Wemby had come to him for advice on a water filter, of all things.

Asked Rudy Gobert what surprised him about Victor Wembanyama when they were teammates during the Olympics.



"A few weeks ago he asked me what kind of filter I had in my house for water. It just tells you how his mind is. I try to talk to the young guys here about the food they… pic.twitter.com/FBzmD7x0kV — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) May 2, 2026

Wembanyama is clearly hungry, or maybe thirsty, to become one of the greatest that has ever played the game. It’s a big goal, but he’s already off to a heck of a start.

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