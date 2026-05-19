Victor Wembanyama's Logo Three Was So Eerily Similar to This Iconic Steph Curry Shot

If you missed Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night, well, I don't know what to tell you. Because you missed perhaps the best game of basketball of the 2025–26 NBA season.

After being forced to watch Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accept the coveted Most Valuable Player trophy in front of him, fellow award finalist Victor Wembanyama —admittedly envious of his opponent—exploded for 41 points and 24 rebounds, carrying his Spurs to a thrilling double-overtime victory over a relentless Thunder squad (who, to their credit, did everything they could to recalibrate against the the 7'4" center).

Wemby proved a problem for the Thunder from the jump. His presence at the rim meant that OKC was forced to try for some less-than-ideal looks, and his relentless rebounding gave the Spurs a huge advantage. It's too early to say he'll swing the series in San Antonio's favor, but Oklahoma City will certainly have some additional adjustments to make going forward if they're going to reach the NBA Finals and potentially defend their title.

In one particularly jaw-dropping moment that will live in fans' minds forever, regardless of how these games play out, Wembanyama sank a 28-foot shot from the logo with nearly 20 seconds left on the shot clock and 30 seconds left in the first OT.

The Spurs were down by three at the moment, and Wembanyama—who hadn't yet made a three-pointer that night, mind you—decided now was the time to tie the game. So, he pulled up and gave us the shot of the evening.

WEMBY, WOW!



WHAT A SHOT TO TIE THE GAME AT 108. pic.twitter.com/HELQUpxww7 — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2026

You can hear the Oklahoma City arena fall silent in the aftermath.

Now, what's even better about this trey is its eerie similarities to a shot Steph Curry made 10 years ago, on this very same court and in very similar circumstances.

On Feb. 27, 2016, the Warriors and Thunder were tied 118–118 in OT. As time expired, Curry pulled up to the logo and shot a legendary deep three—now remembered as the “double bang”—to give Golden State the lead with 0.6 seconds on the clock, securing the Dubs a 121–119 win.

Take a peek at this awesome side-by-side of Wemby's shot vs. Curry's:

Another weird similarity: Harrison Barnes was on the Warriors at the time of Curry's shot, but is currently with the Spurs. And that means Steph and Wemby had one of the same teammates in each of these clips.

A difference worth noting, though, is that—from a strategic standpoint—Curry's attempt was really the only option available to him at that point. Time was expiring, so the best shooter in the world took a chance on an improbable shot. In Wemby's case, however, there was plenty of time left on the shot clock and enough time left in the game to make a much safer decision.

Of course, it's much more fun that he didn't.

"A game like tonight is the best way to get experience," Wembanyama said in his postgame presser, alluding to the youth of the Spurs team. "We played five quarters. So, we're learning, and by the time we get the experience, we'll compensate with our effort.

"We want to win everything, and we have the chance [because we] have people above us in the organization that know how to do that," he added later. "So far, it looks like they've put the right people together to give us a chance. 'Cause right now, we've got a chance."

We're already counting down the minutes until Game 2, slated for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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