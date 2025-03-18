NBA Fans Roasted Nico Harrison After Quentin Grimes Scored Career High for 76ers
There may not be a basketball player on the planet that's hotter than Quentin Grimes right now.
The Philadelphia 76ers' recently acquired guard has been on an absolute tear during the month of March, and he turned in another gem of a game on Monday night during Philly's overtime loss to the Houston Rockets. Grimes now has two 40+ point games this month and is averaging 32.6 points per game over his last five contests.
He dropped a career-high 46 points on Monday along with 13 rebounds––also a career high—and although he wasn't able to lift the Sixers to a road victory, his performance was more than enough for fans of the Dallas Mavericks to question general manager Nico Harrison's decision to trade him.
Grimes was dealt to the Sixers in exchange for Caleb Martin, a move which has looked like an utter disaster in hindsight. Grimes has flourished as a primary scoring option for the depleted 76ers while Martin has yet to score double-digit points in a single game for the Mavs.
Fans on social media took aim at Harrison after Grimes's 46-point outing, and they had plenty to say.
Since leaving the Mavs, both Grimes and Luka Doncic have absolutely thrived in their new surroundings, while Dallas may be on the verge of forfeiting games due to myriad injuries. Harrison's popularity will continue to crater so long as Grimes keeps playing at such a high level, having proven to be a more than capable bucket getter.