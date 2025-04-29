Fans Love What Warriors Rookie Did After Steph Curry Drew Hard Foul in Warriors-Rockets
If Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets want to mess with Steph Curry, they'll have to go through rookie Quinten Post.
The Golden State Warriors took care of business Monday night in a 109-106 win over the Rockets to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, but the victory featured some tense moments including an on-court scuffle that led to technicals for Curry, Brooks and Draymond Green.
The scuffle was started by none other than Brooks, who hip-checked Curry and sent the Warriors star to the ground. After Curry taunted Brooks, the Houston guard tried to rip the ball out of Curry's hands. Post caught sight of that escalating moment and immediately ran over and squeezed himself in between Curry and Brooks before helping to physically shepherd Brooks away from his teammates.
The Warriors rookie still needs to work on his finishing at the rim, and he's been a bit streaky from beyond the arc through four games of the playoffs. That being said, he sure knows how to protect one of his own. He probably still remembers Curry's generous gesture for him earlier this season, too.
Fans loved seeing Post stand tall for his Warriors star teammate: