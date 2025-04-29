SI

Fans Love What Warriors Rookie Did After Steph Curry Drew Hard Foul in Warriors-Rockets

Kristen Wong

Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) after scoring a basket against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) after scoring a basket against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

If Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets want to mess with Steph Curry, they'll have to go through rookie Quinten Post.

The Golden State Warriors took care of business Monday night in a 109-106 win over the Rockets to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, but the victory featured some tense moments including an on-court scuffle that led to technicals for Curry, Brooks and Draymond Green.

The scuffle was started by none other than Brooks, who hip-checked Curry and sent the Warriors star to the ground. After Curry taunted Brooks, the Houston guard tried to rip the ball out of Curry's hands. Post caught sight of that escalating moment and immediately ran over and squeezed himself in between Curry and Brooks before helping to physically shepherd Brooks away from his teammates.

The Warriors rookie still needs to work on his finishing at the rim, and he's been a bit streaky from beyond the arc through four games of the playoffs. That being said, he sure knows how to protect one of his own. He probably still remembers Curry's generous gesture for him earlier this season, too.

Fans loved seeing Post stand tall for his Warriors star teammate:

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NBA