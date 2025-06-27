Alijah Martin Joins the Toronto Raptors as the 39th Pick in the 2025 NBA Draft
The Toronto Raptors are once again leaning into their identity with a gritty second-round pick.
Toronto selected Alijah Martin with the 39th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday, landing a hard-nosed, fifth-year guard who helped Florida win the national championship this past season. It’s a return to form for the Raptors, who have often prioritized winning pedigree and defensive tenacity in the second round. Martin fits that mold.
At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Martin plays bigger than his size. He’s a relentless defender with the toughness to take on wings despite his height. He hounds the ball, navigates screens, and brings the kind of edge Toronto has valued in past role players. He’s a guard who crashes the boards, brings physicality, and isn’t afraid of the moment.
Martin averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals in his lone season at Florida after four years at Florida Atlantic, where he helped lead the Owls to the Final Four. His combination of strength, athleticism, and experience made him a target for teams looking for ready-made contributors. In Toronto, he should push for minutes in a crowded backcourt.
The Raptors are already deep at guard with Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead expected to see heavy rotation time, but Martin brings something a little different. He’s not a true point guard or a high-level playmaker, but he attacks downhill, plays with pace, and can space the floor just enough to stay on the court. He shot 35% from three last season and 36.4% for his college career. The volume and consistency will need to improve, but there’s enough shooting touch to think it can work.
Martin gives Toronto another option behind Quickley, who has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons. He likely won’t have a huge offensive role, but his ability to defend, compete, and make open shots could earn him looks early in his rookie year.