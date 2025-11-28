Three centres Raptors could take in NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors have three picks in the 2026 NBA Draft that could be used to improve the young core of the team.

Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent two-round mock draft where the Raptors took three collegiate centres that the team could take next summer.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

"At 6'9", 240 pounds, he's proficient in scoring and finishing plays from baseline to foul line. But it's the improving shotmaking, regular assists and defensive playmaking that create the type of versatility that draws NBA attention," Wasserman wrote.

"Age will limit his draft-stock ceiling, but if he's able to take another step forward as a shooter, enough teams will see a well-rounded pro rotational forward."

Lendeborg is 23 years old, so a contending team like the Raptors could be a good landing spot for him. He projects as a small-ball center in a similar role that Collin Murray-Boyles could adopt, so the Raptors may want to hedge their bets in case CMB doesn't pan out how they hope he will.

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg reacts after a shot by guard Elliot Cadeau. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moustapha Thiam, Cincinnati

"Moustapha Thiam was worth tracking last year for his shot-blocking rate (9.1 percent) and shooting flashes for a 7'2" freshman," Wasserman wrote.

"He'll need to look tougher around the basket at Cincinnati and show some more growth and consistency with his range to really sell NBA scouts. But a rim protector with his NBA tools and shotmaking skills is poised to enter the draft discussion at some point."

Thiam was at UCF last season and was arguably their best NBA prospect. He still is incredibly raw, so he is someone the Raptors could have in the G League for a bit until he has more of a chance to bloom.

Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois

"A knee injury will now cost Tomislav Ivisic extended time. Still, with a 7'1", 230-pound frame, shooting range and soft hands, he's still one of the nation's most effective pick-and-roll/pop players," Wasserman wrote. "Aside from hitting 55 threes last year, which has become his big selling point, he showed high passing IQ and toughness around the rim for finishing and rebounding."

Like Lendeborg, Ivisic is on the older end of the prospects in the draft. He has the tools to be a strong centre in the NBA, but he needs the right team and coaching staff to sharpen those skills if he wants to have a long career.