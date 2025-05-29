Canadians Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort Lead Thunder Back to NBA Finals
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort are heading to the NBA Finals.
The two Canadians played crucial roles as the Oklahoma City Thunder demolished the Minnesota Timberwolves 124–94 in Game 5 on Wednesday night, closing out the series to win the Western Conference and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.
Gilgeous-Alexander continued his case as the face of the NBA. The Hamilton native added another trophy to his growing collection, earning the Western Conference Finals MVP after a 34-point, eight-assist, seven-rebound, two-steal, two-block performance in the closeout game. He checked out with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, his night already finished, as the Thunder cruised with a lead that had ballooned to as many as 37 in the second half.
Lu Dort took on the toughest defensive assignment of the series and delivered. The Montreal native hounded Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards into a frustrating night, holding him to 7-for-18 shooting and forcing three turnovers. Dort added 12 points and four rebounds of his own while anchoring Oklahoma City’s perimeter defense. His physicality, discipline, and effort were crucial in setting the tone early as the Thunder raced out to a 26–9 first-quarter lead.
It was a difficult end to the season for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who went scoreless in 20 minutes off the bench. Alexander-Walker shot 0-for-8 from the field and 0-for-4 from deep. He’ll enter unrestricted free agency this summer and could be suiting up for a new team next season.
Oklahoma City now awaits the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks with Game 1 set for next Thursday.