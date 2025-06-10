Carter Bryant Emerges as Top NBA Draft Target for Toronto Raptors at No. 9
Carter Bryant didn’t put up big numbers at Arizona, but his blend of size, shooting touch, and defensive versatility could make him a real option for the Toronto Raptors at No. 9.
In The Ringer’s latest mock draft, Bryant is projected to land in Toronto as the Raptors look to bolster their long-term wing depth. He averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes per game as a freshman, playing primarily in a complementary role for a talented Wildcats team. While the usage was modest, Bryant flashed the tools of a modern NBA wing.
At the NBA Draft Combine, Bryant measured 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot wingspan, giving him the length and frame to check both guards and forwards. He moves well laterally, contests shots without fouling, and fits the mold of the switchable defenders Masai Ujiri has historically prioritized.
His jumper is the offensive selling point. Bryant shot 37% from three at Arizona with a compact release and good mechanics. He’s comfortable spotting up and navigating off-ball actions, giving the Raptors the kind of 3-and-D wing they’ve lacked since OG Anunoby’s departure. That kind of floor gravity would benefit high-usage playmakers like Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley.
There are questions about how scalable the shooting is. Bryant hit just 69.5% from the free throw line, which casts some doubt on his long-range consistency. He also wasn’t asked to create much off the dribble and hasn’t shown much isolation scoring or advanced finishing craft.
Still, the role he projects to fill doesn’t require high usage. Bryant cuts, runs the floor, and makes quick reads. His defensive tools and willingness to play without the ball align with what Toronto needs as it retools its identity around Barnes and a more dynamic supporting cast.
“Bryant feels like the most on-brand choice for Masai Ujiri,” wrote The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann. “The Arizona wing would’ve slotted in perfectly with the funky, post-title teams of the past few years that were loaded with long-limbed defensive terrors. But Bryant shows enough off-ball activity and promise as a floor spacer to be invaluable to whatever shape the Raptors’ rebuild takes.”
For a team still reshaping its roster, Bryant offers plug-and-play utility and the potential to grow into a dependable two-way piece.