Raptors get gutsy overtime win vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Toronto Raptors are victorious after a 141-127 win against the Golden State Warriors in overtime inside Scotiabank Arena.

During the game, the Raptors trailed by as much as 13 points against the Warriors in the second half, but they were able to chip away at their deficit with a strong fourth-quarter performance. Late in the fourth quarter, the Raptors trailed by seven points, but three straight possessions of points tied the game with 46 seconds to go.

The Warriors took the lead again when Brandon Paczynski grabbed his own rebound and put a shot back up to take the lead, but Scottie Barnes answered the call on the next possession, cleaning the glass and tying the game with 23 seconds to go. Stephen Curry had the chance to win the game for the Warriors, but he committed an offensive foul on Raptors point guard Jamal Shead, which gave the Raptors a chance to win the game in overtime.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes controls the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Raptors pull out overtime win vs. Warriors

The Raptors dominated in overtime, scoring the first 10 points in the first two minutes of the period, taking a lead that the Warriors could not get back.

The Raptors were led in scoring by Immanuel Quickley, who scored a game-high 27 points with seven assists. However, it was Scottie Barnes who stole the show with 23 points, 25 rebounds, and an assist for a triple-double. He is the first Raptors player since Chris Bosh in 2006 to record a 20-20 game.

RJ Barrett also made a return to the Raptors lineup after 15 games on the sideline. He scored 12 points in 24 minutes.

For the Warriors, Curry was the game's leading scorer with 39 points, while Draymond Green added 21 to the box score. Jimmy Butler also had 19 points in the loss.

It's a big win for the Raptors who came off of a bad loss against the Washington Wizards on the road in their previous game. They are starting their five-game homestand on the right foot, and the hope is that the team can stack some victories while in Toronto for the turn of the calendar year.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow when the Orlando Magic come to town. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA Recess.

