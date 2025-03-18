8 Canadians Poised to Make an Impact in March Madness
March Madness is officially here, and once again, Canada is well-represented on college basketball’s biggest stage. This year, eight Canadians will take part in the NCAA Tournament, each poised to make a significant impact for their respective teams. From seasoned playmakers to emerging stars, these players will be key to their teams’ championship aspirations.
Whether it’s Ryan Nembhard orchestrating the offense as the nation’s assist leader, Will Riley elevating his draft stock, or Emanuel Sharp knocking down clutch threes for top-seeded Houston, this group is ready to shine. Others, like Aden Holloway and Baraka Okojie, provide valuable scoring and defensive versatility, while Kobe Elvis, Jalen Celestine, and Josh Omojafo will be counted on for their experience, toughness, and energy.
As the tournament tips off, here’s a closer look at eight Canadians hoping to leave their mark on March Madness.
Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga
Few players in college basketball run an offense as smoothly as Ryan Nembhard. The senior point guard from Aurora, Ont. has been the engine for West Coast Conference champion Gonzaga, leading all of Division I in assists with 9.8 per game. His ability to control the tempo, create scoring opportunities, and dictate play has helped propel the Bulldogs to a 25-8 record and a No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region. Nembhard’s poise under pressure and elite passing will be crucial if Gonzaga hopes to make a deep tournament run.
Will Riley, Illinois
One of the most exciting young Canadians in the tournament, Will Riley has been a breakout freshman for Illinois. The 6-foot-8 wing from Kitchener, Ont. is already the Fighting Illini’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.5 points per game despite starting only seven games this year. The 19-year-old has drawn NBA draft buzz, and an impressive March Madness performance could solidify his status as a one-and-done prospect. With Illinois entering the tournament as a No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region, Riley will have the chance to showcase his scoring and shot-making ability on the national stage.
Emanuel Sharp, Houston
One of the most reliable offensive weapons for top-seeded Houston, Emanuel Sharp has been a consistent scoring threat all season. Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, with family ties to Hamilton, Ont., Sharp is averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting a 42.8 percent from three. His ability to space the floor and knock down shots makes him a key part of Houston’s high-powered offense. Coming off a Big 12 championship win, Houston enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, and Sharp’s perimeter shooting will be a major key to their title hopes.
Aden Holloway, Alabama
In his first season at Alabama, Aden Holloway has found his niche as a spark plug off the bench. The 6-foot-1 guard, whose mother is from Calgary, provides instant offense, averaging 11.4 points in just 21 minutes per game while shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range. His ability to knock down shots from deep makes him a potential X-factor for an Alabama squad that earned the No. 2 seed in the East Region. If Holloway gets hot from beyond the arc, he could be a game-changer for the Crimson Tide’s tournament run.
Baraka Okojie, Memphis
A tough defender and emerging backcourt presence, Baraka Okojie has seen his role fluctuate throughout the season, but he stepped up when it mattered most. The sophomore guard from Brampton, Ont. played a pivotal role for Memphis in their conference tournament, stepping into the starting lineup as the Tigers dealt with backcourt injuries. Now, as a No. 5 seed in the West Region, Memphis faces a tough first-round matchup against Colorado State, and Okojie’s defensive intensity and ability to help run the offense could be critical to the Tigers’ success.
Kobe Elvis, Oklahoma
Kobe Elvis, a veteran 6-foot-2 guard from Brampton, Ont., has been an essential part of Oklahoma’s rotation all season. With the Sooners earning a No. 9 seed in the West Region, they will lean on Elvis’s experience and versatility in a competitive field. His ability to handle the ball, help generate offense, and defend at the point of attack makes him a valuable weapon. Shooting 35 percent from three, Elvis gives Oklahoma another floor-spacer and playmaker, which could prove vital in their bid for a deep run.
Jalen Celestine, Baylor
A key rotational piece for Baylor, Jalen Celestine has helped the Bears secure a No. 9 seed in the East Region with his defensive versatility and size. The Ajax, Ont., native may not be a high-volume scorer, but his ability to defend multiple positions, rebound, and contribute off the bench makes him a crucial glue guy for Baylor’s physical, well-balanced squad. His impact may not always show up in the box score, but his defensive presence and energy will be important as Baylor looks to make a deep run.
Josh Omojafo, Robert Morris
One of the best underdog stories in this year’s tournament, Josh Omojafo has made a rapid rise from Division II basketball to March Madness in just one year. The 6-foot-5 guard from Hamilton has started 32 games for Robert Morris, averaging 11.4 points per game while being one of the team’s most consistent scoring options. As a 15th-seeded team facing No. 2 Alabama in the first round, Robert Morris will be a major underdog, but Omojafo’s scoring and defensive versatility could give them a chance to make things interesting.