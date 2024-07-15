Former Raptors Center Takes Crucial Step Toward NBA Return
Former Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko appears to be working his way toward an NBA return.
Koloko reportedly held a private workout in Las Vegas on Saturday morning in front of dozens of NBA personnel, according to Damian Burchardt of The Sun.
The 24-year-old missed all of last season due to a blood clot issue that first popped up last summer ahead of Summer League. The illness was officially considered a "respiratory issue" by the Raptors who ruled Koloko out indefintely.
Toronto stuck with Koloko through the start of the season but was forced to waive the 7-foot sophomore in January following the Pascal Siakam trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Koloko has reportedly been cleared to return by his personal doctors but will need approval from the NBA's Fitness-to-Play panel before he can return to NBA action, Burchardt wrote. The former Arizona Wildcat has submitted paper work to return to the league.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri said the organization is still keeping tabs on Koloko during his season-ending media availability. Toronto selected Koloko with the No. 33 pick in 2022.
Koloko showed flashes of promise as a rookie, starting in 19 of the 58 games he played for the Raptors while averaging 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Toronto does not own Koloko's rights anymore having waived him, but the organization could still re-sign Koloko if it's willing to part with at least one currently rostered player.
Koloko has been seeing in Las Vegas alongside the Raptors and was in attendance for Toronto's Summer League opener on Saturday, per Sportsnet's Michael Grange.
Eric Bledsoe, Talen Horton-Tucker, Cory Joseph, Austin Rivers, DJ Wilson, Thon Maker, BJ Boston, and Juan Toscano-Anderson all worked out alongside Koloko, per Burchardt.