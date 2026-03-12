Five Big Stats Explain Raptors Loss to Pelicans

The Toronto Raptors are stunned after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans 122-111 inside the Scotiabank Arena.

The loss means the Raptors had a winless two-game road trip, and that doesn't bode well for the team moving forward. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the box score between the Raptors and Pelicans.

13 - Raptors' steals

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray dribbles against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Raptors had active hands throughout the night against the Pelicans, picking up 13 steals throughout the game. Those forced turnovers led to 26 fast break points for the Raptors, which is a very solid showing; however, they weren't able to capitalize enough, and that ended up costing them.

20 - Raptors' assists

The Raptors had just 20 assists on 39 made shots from the field, which is a little more than half. That isn't where the Raptors hope that number would be. The Raptors pride themselves on moving the ball around on offence, but there wasn't enough of that against the Pelicans, which is part of the reason behind the loss.

22 - Brandon Ingram's points

After struggling for the past three games, Brandon Ingram had a better night with 22 points on 8 of 19 shooting. While he still has room for growth, it's a positive step in the right direction, and the hope is that he will continue to move forward.

28.5 - Scottie Barnes' shooting percentage

While Ingram played better than he has in the last couple of games, Scottie Barnes was the opposite. Barnes managed to post just nine points on 4 of 14 shooting from the field, which is good enough for 28.5 per cent. It's the lowest scoring game for Barnes since Dec. 21 when the team lost to the Brooklyn Nets. He had just six points during the game.

55 - Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III points

Ultimately, the biggest reason behind the loss was the Raptors just didn't have an answer for Trey Murphy and Dejounte Murray. Murphy had 28 points on 8 of 12 shooting, including 5 of 8 from downtown. Murray had 27 of his own on a 12 of 20 shooting night. Both players dismantled the Raptors' defence and ultimately willed their team to a win.

It's a make or miss league and the Raptors learned that the hard way against the Pelicans.

