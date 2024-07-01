Former Raptors Center Inks Deal With New Eastern Conference Team
Jonas Valančiūnas is heading to Washington.
The former Toronto Raptors center has reportedly inked a three-year, $90 million deal to join the Washington Wizards, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
Valančiūnas had reportedly garnered interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Yahoo's Jake Fischer.
The 32-year-old will join the rebuilding Wizards who are looking to add a little more size to their frontcourt alongside rookie No. 2 pick Alex Sarr. He'll join the 6-foot-10 Richaun Holmes in Washington's center rotation for next season.
Valančiūnas saw his role diminish this past season in New Orleans. He was limited to just 23.5 minutes per game, averaging 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.1 rebounds for a Pelicans team that lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Toronto traded Valančiūnas to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019 in the championship-altering deal that saw the Raptors acquire Marc Gasol. Valančiūnas spent three seasons with the Grizzlies before joining New Orleans.
Valančiūnas will get slightly less than the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception and become the 29th highest-paid center in the NBA next season. For context, he'll receive slightly less money than Raptors center Kelly Olynyk and almost half as much as Jakob Poeltl next year.
Washington is expected to once again be one of the league's worst teams next season as the organization continues to turn its attention toward the future.
Valančiūnas was selected 5th overall by Toronto in the 2011 NBA draft. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Raptors.