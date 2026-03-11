The Toronto Raptors are playing the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET inside the Smoothie King Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

• Date: Wednesday, March 11

• Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM EST

• Location: Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, LA

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett and forward Scottie Barnes. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

What channel is Raptors vs. Pelicans on?

Raptors vs. Pelicans will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Pelicans live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (OUT - thumb)

• C Jakob Poeltl (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

• C Trayce Jackson-Davis (OUT - finger)

Pelicans injury report

• SG Bryce McGowens (OUT - toe)

Raptors vs. Pelicans preview

The Raptors are hoping to bounce back after a loss against the Houston Rockets last night in the Lone Star State. The Raptors managed to score just 99 points, which is the first time they've been at double digits since Feb. 11 when they fell to the first place Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are fresh off of a 20-point victory against the Washington Wizards three days ago, giving them a lot of rest going into the game. Unlike other rebuilding teams in the league, the Pelicans have won six of their last nine and have beaten some decent opponents during that stretch, including the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors, both of whom are in the playoff picture in their respective conferences.

It could be an easy game for the Raptors who have played exceptionally well against teams that are lower than them in the hierarchy of the NBA. However, the Raptors can't afford to not take this game seriously.

For the first time in weeks, the Raptors have their No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference standings at risk with the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic both within a game of them. The Raptors need to take care of business and pull out a win so that they can move forward and gain back some ground in the Eastern Conference.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.