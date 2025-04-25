Former Raptors Help Clippers & Knicks Take Control of Series
Anunoby Locks Up Cunningham as Knicks Sneak Away With Game 3
OG Anunoby turned in another stellar showing on both ends of the floor, finishing with 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting in the Knicks’ 118-116 win over the Pistons in Game 3. The former Toronto Raptors wing scored 18 in the first half and smothered Cade Cunningham, holding the Pistons’ star to just 4-of-14 shooting across 46.6 partial possessions, according to NBA tracking data.
Former Raptors guard Dennis Schröder continued to give the Pistons a spark, scoring 18 points and cashing in a pair of threes.
The Knicks now lead 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Sunday in Detroit. If Anunoby keeps this up, New York will be tough to stop.
Gilgeous-Alexander Drops 31 to Spark OKC's Miracle Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still hasn’t looked quite himself so far, but the Canadian superstar dropped 31 points to go with eight assists and four rebounds as the Oklahoma City Thunder stormed back from a 29-point deficit to stun the Memphis Grizzlies 114-108 and take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. According to the NBA, it was the second-largest comeback in playoff history since play-by-play tracking began in the 1996-97 season.
Lu Dort had a quiet night offensively, finishing with just 2 points, but continued to make an impact on the defensive end. Late in the second quarter, he inadvertently collided with Ja Morant in mid-air, sending Morant to the floor and forcing him to exit the game with a hip injury.
For Memphis, Canadian center Zach Edey had his most active game of the series, logging 30 minutes and finishing with 9 points and 7 rebounds on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting.
Leonard & Powell Help Clippers Take Control vs. Nuggets
Former Raptors Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell helped lead the Clippers to a commanding 117-83 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3, giving Los Angeles a 2-1 edge in the series. Leonard posted 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists on 7-of-17 shooting while controlling the game on both ends of the floor.
Powell chipped in 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-8 from deep, in 29 minutes for his most complete performance of the postseason so far.
Canadian point guard Jamal Murray scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, but the Nuggets’ offense never found a rhythm against Los Angeles’ lockdown defense.
If Leonard stays healthy and Powell keeps contributing at this level, the Clippers look well positioned to take full control of the series in Game 4.