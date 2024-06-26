Former Raptors Star Looks Destined For Free Agency This Summer
DeMar DeRozan may be heading to the open market later this month.
Contract discussions between DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have reportedly "gone cold" leading to the possibility that the former Toronto Raptors star will hit unrestricted free agency this summer, Marc Stein reported on his SubStack.
The Los Angeles Clippers have been connected to DeRozan as a potential landing spot for the 34-year-old forward should the Clippers be forced to part ways with Paul George this summer. George has a player option for next season and until he signs a contract extension in Los Angeles his future with the organization will remain uncertain.
DeRozan has spent the last three seasons in Chicago where the Bulls have failed to make much noise in the Eastern Conference. They lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2022 and have yet to make it back with DeRozan who has averaged 25.5 points on 49.6% shooting over his three years in Chicago.
The Bulls appear ready to take a step back next season. The organization dealt Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder and has been searching for a landing spot for Zach LaVine since last season.
Toronto could theoretically create almost $30 million in cap space to try to pursue DeRozan this summer but adding a veteran forward with a below-average three-point stroke wouldn't be a good idea for this young Raptors core. It's extremely unlikely Toronto would pursue DeRozan even if he does hit the open market.
The Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, and Utah Jazz are all teams expected to have cap space when free agency begins.
Free agency will begin on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.