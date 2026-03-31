Five Injuries Raptors Face Going Into Season's Final Stretch

The Toronto Raptors are facing off against the first-place Detroit Pistons in a game that has very high stakes.

With the playoffs rapidly approaching, the Raptors have to win as many games as possible in order to clinch a top six seed, which would give them immunity from having to participate in the play-in tournament. A big test comes against the Pistons, but the Raptors won't be at full strength for the game.

Here's a look at who is on the injury report.

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Quickley has been out for just over a week with a foot injury. He is reportedly dealing with plantar fasciitis, and that is not good at this point in the season. It remains to be seen whether Quickley will return to the court before the playoffs, which is not a good sign for the Raptors' playoff hopes. However, during this stretch, Scottie Barnes has stepped up as a facilitator, and he has double-digit assists in each of his last four games.

Jamison Battle

Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle motions to a teammate during a game against the Golden State Warriors. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Jamison Battle has been dealing with an illness, and it cost him the last game against the Orlando Magic. It appears he is still sick with the team going to Detroit. The Raptors play again tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings, so the hope is that he will be ready for that game instead.

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Barrett is on the injury report and is listed as "probable" with a shoulder injury. He popped up on the injury report as a bit of a surprise ahead of the game against the Orlando Magic. He played well, scoring 24 points in 26 minutes of action, but his ailment is still something that the team needs to report.

It's possible that the Raptors sit him on one half of the back-to-back, but he's more likely to play on this half because of the quality of opponent in the Pistons as opposed to playing against the NBA-worst Kings.

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Ingram was a last-minute scratch during the team's game against the Utah Jazz with heel soreness and he also did not play in the win against the Magic.

Ingram's health is incredibly important for the Raptors' ceiling in the playoffs, so keeping him on ice for now could be the smart thing to do. It's a bit worrisome that this could turn into something more serious especially as the Raptors get deeper into the season, but the team needs to figure out the fine line and what needs to be crossed and what doesn't.

Ingram is considered "questionable" for the game against the Pistons.

Collin Murray-Boyles

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace dribbles against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Murray-Boyles missed a chunk of the season with a thumb sprain, but now his back is beginning to bother him. He missed the team's last game against the Magic, and there is potential for him to also miss the game against the Pistons. He is listed as questionable, and it remains to be seen if the team will play him in both nights of the back-to-back.

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons

• Date: Tuesday, March 31

• Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM EST

• Location: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI

What channel is Pistons vs. Raptors on?

Pistons vs. Raptors will air on Sportsnet.

How to stream Pistons vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

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