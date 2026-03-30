Bulls to Waive Jaden Ivey Following Anti-LGBTQ Remarks in Social Media Videos
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The Bulls are waiving Jaden Ivey after the 24-year-old guard made anti-LGBTQ remarks in multiple lengthy social media videos concerning religion and other topics, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported early Monday evening.
Chicago acquired Ivey as part of a three-team deal with Minnesota and Detroit back in February. Prior to that, Ivey had been with the Pistons, who drafted him with the No. 5 pick in 2022.
On Thursday, the Bulls announced that Ivey, who had been sidelined since Feb. 11 with a knee injury, would miss the remainder of the season.
This is developing news story. Please check back for updates.
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Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.