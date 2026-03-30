Bulls to Waive Jaden Ivey Following Anti-LGBTQ Remarks in Social Media Videos

The Bulls are waiving Jaden Ivey after the 24-year-old guard made anti-LGBTQ remarks in multiple lengthy social media videos concerning religion and other topics, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported early Monday evening.

The Chicago Bulls are waiving guard Jaden Ivey after his recent anti-LGBTQ comments amid several rants on religion and other topics, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7dbsoUhAvE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 30, 2026

Chicago acquired Ivey as part of a three-team deal with Minnesota and Detroit back in February. Prior to that, Ivey had been with the Pistons, who drafted him with the No. 5 pick in 2022.

On Thursday, the Bulls announced that Ivey, who had been sidelined since Feb. 11 with a knee injury, would miss the remainder of the season.

This is developing news story. Please check back for updates.

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