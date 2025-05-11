All Raptors

Former Raptors Wing Limited as Celtics Dominate Knicks

Former Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby was held in check as the Boston Celtics blew out the New York Knicks on Saturday

Aaron Rose

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives past Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
OG Anunoby never found his rhythm.

The former Toronto Raptors forward struggled to get anything going offensively on Saturday, finishing with just two points on 1-for-6 shooting as the Boston Celtics finally found their shooting touch in a 115-93 blowout victory. It was a night where the Knicks could do little to slow Boston, who shot 50% from behind the arc, drilling 20 of 40 three-pointers.

The Celtics jumped out to a 25-point first-half lead as Jayson Tatum drilled four three-pointers before the break. Payton Pritchard kept things going in the second half, as Boston pulled ahead by as many as 31 before New York eventually emptied its bench in the fourth.

Precious Achiuwa made the most of his limited playing time, scoring six points in six minutes off the bench as New York tried to salvage some momentum heading into Game 4.

The Knicks will now look to regroup ahead of Game 4 on Monday as they try to salvage one win at home before returning to Boston later in the week. 

Alexander-Walker Quieted in T-Wolves Victory

Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s playoff slump dragged on Saturday night.

The Canadian guard was held scoreless in 18 minutes off the bench, misfiring on all four of his shot attempts as the Minnesota Timberwolves edged out a 102-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors to grab a 2-1 series lead.

Anthony Edwards carried the load for the Timberwolves, pouring in 36 points and nailing a clutch corner three in the final two minutes to extend Minnesota’s lead to seven. Julius Randle notched a 24-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound triple-double as he kept the offense steady down the stretch.

For the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga stepped up with 30 points off the bench as Golden State continued to struggle offensively without Stephen Curry, who missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury.

