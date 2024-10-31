Lakers Share Injury Report vs. Toronto With Former Raptors Center on Assignment
Christian Koloko will not be making the trip to Toronto.
The Los Angeles Lakers have opted to send Koloko on a G League assignment as he works his way back from a blood clotting issue that forced him to miss all of last season with the Toronto Raptors. He will not play in Friday's game against Toronto.
Koloko was only recently cleared by the NBA's Fitness-to-Play panel after over a year away from professional basketball. He began last season unable to play with the Raptors who eventually opted to part ways with the former second-round pick following the Pascal Siakam trade with the Indiana Pacers.
It's unclear when Koloko will be ready to return for Los Angeles, but it seems unlikely he'll be ready to go in time for Toronto's second game against the Lakers on Nov. 10.
Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are not on the Lakers' injury report and are expected to play in Toronto. D'Angelo Russell is listed as probable with lower back soreness. Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood are both out with injuries.
For the Raptors, it'll be another shorthanded night without Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk. There's no timetable for a return for either Olynyk or Brown who have yet to play this season. Immanuel Quickley remains doubtful with a pelvic injury and is expected to miss his fifth game.
It does, however, appear as though Ja'Kobe Walter is nearing his NBA debut and will be listed as questionable to play Friday with an AC joint sprain he suffered prior to training camp.