Report: Celtics Trade Kemba Walker to Thunder

The Boston Celtics have traded Kemba Walker and picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford

The Toronto Raptors' biggest rivals are shaking things up.

The Boston Celtics have reportedly traded Kemba Walker, the No. 16 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, and a 2025 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move is the first of Brad Stevens' tenure as the Celtics' new head of basketball operations and shows just how far Walker's value has fallen after an injury-plagued 2020-21 campaign. Not only were the Celtics willing to move the former All-Star, but they gave up additional assets to get off of the $73 million Walker is owed over the next two seasons.

For Horford, it's a return back to Boston where three seasons before departing for Philadelphia in 2019. The 35-year-old big played in just 28 games for the Thunder this past season before being shut down.

Oklahoma City now owns three picks in the top 20 including their first-round pick, which will likely be in the top five in this year's draft, No. 16 from Boston, and No. 18 from Miami.

