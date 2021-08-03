Carmelo Anthony Joins the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Carmelo Anthony who joins LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Dwight Howard out west

It appears LeBron James has lured his old friend Carmelo Anthony down to Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old Anthony announced that he'll be signing with the Lakers this year to pair up with the only other player still playing from that legendary 2003 NBA Draft class.

Anthony is reportedly signing a one-year deal to play alongside James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Dwight Howard, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The former Portland Trail Blazers forward averaged 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season.

