Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAnalysisDraftCanada BasketballVideoSI.com
Search
Carmelo Anthony Joins the Los Angeles Lakers

Carmelo Anthony Joins the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Carmelo Anthony who joins LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Dwight Howard out west
Author:
Publish date:

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Carmelo Anthony who joins LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Dwight Howard out west

It appears LeBron James has lured his old friend Carmelo Anthony down to Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old Anthony announced that he'll be signing with the Lakers this year to pair up with the only other player still playing from that legendary 2003 NBA Draft class. 

Anthony is reportedly signing a one-year deal to play alongside James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Dwight Howard, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The former Portland Trail Blazers forward averaged 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season.

Further Reading

Mayor Tory says he's 'confident' Kyle Lowry will have a statue in Toronto one day

Kyle Lowry signs with Miami Heat

Scottie Barnes' shot has improved over the summer, trainers say, with unparalleled work ethic generating development

USATSI_14161393_168390270_lowres
News

The Secret of Kyle Lowry's Success Was Always His Instincts and Will to Win

USATSI_14855350_168390270_lowres
News

Carmelo Anthony Joins the Los Angeles Lakers

DeRozan
News

Report: Bull Exploring Sign-and-Trade Options for DeMar DeRozan

USATSI_16051570_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Rodney Hood Signs with Milwaukee Bucks

USATSI_12505345_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors sign Sharpshooter Sam Dekker from Overseas

USATSI_13770584_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Mayor Tory 'Confident' Kyle Lowry Will Have a Statue in Toronto

USATSI_16060370_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Norman Powell Re-Signs in Portland

USATSI_16063323_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Gary Trent Jr. Re-Signs with Raptors