Serge Ibaka Done for the Playoffs due to Back Surgery

Former Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka will miss the remainder of the Los Angeles Clippers playoffs following back surgery

The 2020-21 season has been a year to forget for former Toronto Raptors big Serge Ibaka.

After departing Toronto in the offseason in order to see his role increase with the Los Angeles Clippers this season, Ibaka saw his starting spot in L.A. vanish due to a back injury that cost him all but two of the team's final 30 games of the season.

Now, after playing just 18 minutes in the playoffs, the 31-year-old center will reportedly miss the remainder of the playoffs after undergoing season-ending back surgery, the Clippers announced Friday.

The Raptors had reportedly offered Ibaka a one-year deal last offseason, but once the organization continued its pursuit of fellow Spaniard Marc Gasol, Ibaka decided to sign elsewhere, Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported in January. Fortunately for Ibaka, his deal in L.A. comes with $9.7 million player-option that he can pick up this summer.

Ibaka averaged just 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 41 games this season, a significant drop off from his 2019-20 numbers with the Raptors.

The Clippers currently trail the Utah Jazz 2-0 in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs. If they can bounce back, it'll be the second straight series in which they've clawed out of a 2-0 hole to advance.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam expected to miss the start of next season following labrum surgery

OG Anunoby's day as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate will come eventually

New York Knicks have discussed Kyle Lowry as a potential free agent option