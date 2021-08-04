Report: Kemba Walker Will Sign with New York Knicks Following Buyout

The New York Knicks will sign Kemba Walker following a buyout from the Oklahoma City Thunder

Kemba Walker is coming back to the Eastern Conference.

The 31-year-old former all-star is reportedly planning to sign with the New York Knicks following a buyout by the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Walker has spent his entire career in the Eastern Conference having played eight seasons in Charlotte and most recently two with the Boston Celtics. While Boston did move Walker to the Thunder prior to the NBA Draft, the New York native never played in Oklahoma City and was seen merely as a salary dump.

He had been owed $36 million this season and another $37 million next year, but after too many injury-plagued seasons his all-star caliber days appear to be behind him.

