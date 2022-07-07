Raptors Odds to Land Kevin Durant Begin to Fall, Vegas Says

The Toronto Raptors are no longer the second most likely team to roster Kevin Durant next season.

As the Brooklyn Nets continue to posture that they're open to keeping their superstar forward, Vegas has shifted the odds and now has Toronto at +400, conveying about a 20% chance Durant plays for the Raptors next season, per DraftKings.

Toronto has fallen behind the Nets who now sit at +250 to retain Durant, conveying nearly a 30% chance he begins next season in Brooklyn.

The Phoenix Suns remain the favorites, though their odds have fallen to +110, nearly a 50% chance Durant is moved to his preferred destination.

The Nets are reportedly looking for an immense return for Durant and, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported, there has not been as much of a bidding war as Brooklyn has hoped for.

"While there's a lot of interest, from what I can tell, that bidding war isn't really hot right now. The teams have made their offers and they don't really feel the need to increase them," Windhorst said on Get Up.

If the Nets do not get the return they are looking for, the organization is reportedly in no rush to make a trade and plan to continue into the season with both Durant and Kyrie Irving under contract.

Further Reading

Otto Porter Jr. is ready to bring Toronto exactly what the Raptors are looking for

Former Raptor Rondae Hollis-Jefferson snaps back at Chris Broussard in defense of Toronto

Raptors unveil Summer League roster featuring Dalano Banton, Justin Champagnie, Christian Koloko, & D.J. Wilson