Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Raptors Game vs. Bulls Postponed Due to COVID-19 Absences
    Publish date:

    Raptors Game vs. Bulls Postponed Due to COVID-19 Absences

    The Toronto Raptors game against the Chicago Bulls has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues
    Author:

    Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors game against the Chicago Bulls has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues

    The NBA has finally acted. The Toronto Raptors will not play the Chicago Bulls due to COVID-19 issues within the Raptors organization.

    The Raptors, who arrived in Chicago yesterday afternoon, have eight players in COVID-19 protocols and have reportedly signed five replacement players to 10-day hardship contracts. Some of those players, Nik Stauskas, Juwan Morgan, Brandon Goodwin, Tremont Waters, and DJ Wilson, were not able to clear Health & Safety protocols and get to Chicago in time for the 8 p.m. ET scheduled tipoff.

    It'll be Toronto's third postponed game of the season and the second postponed game against the Chicago Bulls who had been scheduled to play in Toronto last Thursday but had their own COVID-19 issues and couldn't field a team.

    Recommended Articles

    The Raptors' next scheduled game is for Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Toronto's seven players in COVID protocols will not clear protocols in time for that game, the five additional replacement players should be ready to go by then and the expectation if the Raptors will play that evening.

    Further Reading

    COVID-19 continues to disrupt Raptors' developmental plans, costing Scottie Barnes valuable reps

    Precious Achiuwa details his time in isolation & says he's far more than just a snacking specialist

    Kyle Lowry says he didn't chase triple-double as ode to Fred VanVleet

    USATSI_17117270_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Raptors Add OG Anunoby to COVID List

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17028426_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Raptors Game vs. Bulls Postponed Due to COVID-19 Absences

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_17397648_168390270_lowres
    News

    Kyle Lowry Says He Didn't Chase Triple-Double As Ode To Fred VanVleet

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_17028473_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Raptors Game vs. Bulls 'At Risk' of Being Postponed

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17027456_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Bulls

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_14729273_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Raptors Add D.J. Wilson As COVID Replacement Player

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17028426_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Raptors Departing for Chicago with 7 Players in COVID Protocols

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17381429_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Add Scottie Barnes & Precious Achiuwa Into COVID Protocols

    21 hours ago