Raptors Game vs. Bulls Postponed Due to COVID-19 Absences

The NBA has finally acted. The Toronto Raptors will not play the Chicago Bulls due to COVID-19 issues within the Raptors organization.

The Raptors, who arrived in Chicago yesterday afternoon, have eight players in COVID-19 protocols and have reportedly signed five replacement players to 10-day hardship contracts. Some of those players, Nik Stauskas, Juwan Morgan, Brandon Goodwin, Tremont Waters, and DJ Wilson, were not able to clear Health & Safety protocols and get to Chicago in time for the 8 p.m. ET scheduled tipoff.

It'll be Toronto's third postponed game of the season and the second postponed game against the Chicago Bulls who had been scheduled to play in Toronto last Thursday but had their own COVID-19 issues and couldn't field a team.

The Raptors' next scheduled game is for Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Toronto's seven players in COVID protocols will not clear protocols in time for that game, the five additional replacement players should be ready to go by then and the expectation if the Raptors will play that evening.

