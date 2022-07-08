Chris Boucher Defends Toronto in Response to Critiques of Raptors' Home

When it comes to Toronto, Chris Boucher isn't going to let anyone get away with unfair criticism.

The Toronto Raptors forward took to Instagram earlier in the week, defending Toronto after some unusual and unfair comments from FS1's Chris Broussard that suggested the city wouldn't be a good place for Kevin Durant to sign because of the way Canada treats Black people.

"Great city, but it's not America. And you feel it when you're there, I'm telling you. Especially as an African American. It's a different situation than African Americans are used to being in," Broussard said.

Boucher added to his comments further Thursday afternoon during his first media availability since re-signing with the Raptors.

"The city is doing everything for anybody that brings anything for the city. Anybody that plays, that represents, Toronto does a lot of things for that," Boucher said. "The city did a lot for me. So it's just, like I said, I can't put one word to describe what Toronto did for me, but I know they did a lot and that's one thing I'm grateful about."

That support was not something Boucher took lightly during his first real test of unrestricted free agency. He wanted to return to the Raptors and continue building a platform in Toronto to encourage young people to pursue their dreams.

"I'm thinking about, like, expansion," he said. "When I say that, it's like make young kids think that it's really possible to make it to the NBA and all that and I think I have a great platform here to do that."

