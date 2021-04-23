NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search
Boucher, Harris, Watson Out for Raptors vs. Knicks

Boucher, Harris, Watson Out for Raptors vs. Knicks

Author:
Publish date:

Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors appear to be putting the "rest" days behind them.

After holding out Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, and OG Anunoby for a variety of rest and injury-related issues for much of last week, Toronto's injury report for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks looks relatively clean. Chris Boucher will be out with a left knee strain he suffered on Wednesday and both Jalen Harris and Paul Watson Jr. are scheduled to miss the game. Rodney Hood does, however, appear to be trending in the right direction as he's questionable for Saturday.

As of Friday, Toronto sits just 0.5 games back of the Washington Wizards for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and the final spot in the play-in tournament. The problem for the Raptors is going to be their remaining schedule. Unlike the Wizards whose opponents have an average win percentage of .472 over the final 14 games, Toronto has the third-hardest remaining schedule with games against the Clippers, Lakers, Nets, and Jazz all upcoming.

Even with Toronto's recent run, it's going to be tough to see the Raptors making the playoffs. They've been helped out by the Chicago Bulls' recent struggles, but that gauntlet upcoming on the schedule will be tough to overcome.

Further Reading

Chris Boucher's knee tests come back negative for significant damage

Freddie Gillespie won't share any details about Toronto's defensive scheme

Fred VanVleet says he's day-to-day with his hip injury

USATSI_15813592_168390270_lowres
News

Boucher, Harris, Watson Out for Raptors vs. Knicks

USATSI_15851232_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Pascal Siakam Reveals the Secrets of his Spin Move

USATSI_15878277_168390270_lowres (2)
News

The Raptors Are Finally Finding Stability in their Frontcourt

USATSI_15925282_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Reportedly Get Positive News from Chris Boucher's Knee Tests

USATSI_15878820_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Free-Agent-to-be Gary Trent Jr. Wonders Why Wouldn't You Want to Be a Raptor

USATSI_15942904_168390270_lowres
News

Freddie Gillespie Tight-Lipped About Raptors' Defensive Secrets

USATSI_15942902_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Says He's Day-to-Day with Hip Injury

USATSI_15745000_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Kyle Lowry Jokes About Recent "Rest" Days