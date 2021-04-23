Boucher, Harris, Watson Out for Raptors vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors appear to be putting the "rest" days behind them.

After holding out Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, and OG Anunoby for a variety of rest and injury-related issues for much of last week, Toronto's injury report for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks looks relatively clean. Chris Boucher will be out with a left knee strain he suffered on Wednesday and both Jalen Harris and Paul Watson Jr. are scheduled to miss the game. Rodney Hood does, however, appear to be trending in the right direction as he's questionable for Saturday.

As of Friday, Toronto sits just 0.5 games back of the Washington Wizards for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and the final spot in the play-in tournament. The problem for the Raptors is going to be their remaining schedule. Unlike the Wizards whose opponents have an average win percentage of .472 over the final 14 games, Toronto has the third-hardest remaining schedule with games against the Clippers, Lakers, Nets, and Jazz all upcoming.

Even with Toronto's recent run, it's going to be tough to see the Raptors making the playoffs. They've been helped out by the Chicago Bulls' recent struggles, but that gauntlet upcoming on the schedule will be tough to overcome.

Further Reading

Chris Boucher's knee tests come back negative for significant damage

Freddie Gillespie won't share any details about Toronto's defensive scheme

Fred VanVleet says he's day-to-day with his hip injury